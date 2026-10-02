Win a Burger King Gift Card This Week During The List

Win a $50 Burger King Gift Card This Week! Win a $50 Burger King Gift Card This Week!

Tune in to the list this week at 8:30am during the Morning Zone Out with Zack and Gorilla for your chance to win a $50 Gift Card to Burger King.

Zack gets mad very easily. Each weekday at 8:30, he will add something that makes him mad to “The List”.

If you can keep track of the list, this week you’ll score a $50 Amazon gift card, a $50 MJ Dispensary gift card, and a $50 Burger King gift card!

Get ready – BK® is back and better than ever! Celebrate the grand re-openings across the Greater Rochester area with a fresh new look and the same flame-grilled flavor you know and love. Stop by and enjoy your BK® favorites, like the iconic Whopper® sandwich and Bacon King sandwich, plus other favorites like the Original Chicken Sandwich and refreshing Coca-Cola Freestyle beverages.

Breakfast, lunch, snack or dinner – BK® has you covered. At BK®, Have It Your Way®. You Rule! Check out the grand re-openings at:

2580 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester NY 14626

1780 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester NY 14620

940 Hard Rd, Webster NY 14580

6375 Brockport-Spencerport Rd, Brockport NY 14420

9509 Foster Wheeler Rd, Dansville NY 14437

130 Pixley Rd, Rochester NY 14624