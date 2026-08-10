Sublime + The Ataris – Acoustic Zone Session – August 22

SATURDAY – AUGUST 22nd

It’s time for our next Acoustic Zone Session!

This may be the biggest one yet, so big that we can’t tell you where it’s going to happen.

It’s our super secret Acoustic Zone Session with Sublime and The Ataris

The only way to get in, is to win.

Listen to The Morning Zone Out with Zack, Jon, and Nik Rivers all this week from 6a to 7p for your shot to win a pair of VIP passes to be in the audience,

and get your photo taken with Sublime after their performance.

ALL WINNERS AND GUESTS MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER – NO EXCEPTIONS

Didn’t win on-air, make sure you are signed up to be a Zone Insider, because there will be a last chance contest only available to Zone Insiders.