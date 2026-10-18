Joints & Jack-o-Lanterns @ Shady Grove

Happy Haunting Season!

Don’t miss the Joints & Jack-o-Lanterns Halloween bash this Saturday at Shady Grove Dispensary!

Enjoy killer deals all day, pop-ups from all you favorite cannabis brands, and spin the spooky prize wheel for non-cannabis giveaways!

Plus Zack from The Morning Zone Out will be on site from 2-4pm with your chance to score tickets to see Goose at the Blue Cross Arena on November 21st!

And don’t forget, The Shady Grove is collecting pet supplies all month long for Lollypop Farm. So drop off what you can to help our furry friends.

The Shady Grove Dispensary – 3047 West Henrietta Road

Across from the BJ’s entrance