94.1 The Zone Presents: Phantogram – The Saturday Before Christmas – Dec 21st

Lauded as an experimental and alternative band and one that’s never been married to a particular genre, Phantogram – comprised of lifelong friends Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel – have continued to change the zeitgeist for almost a decade by consistently challenging it with their signature blend of hard-hitting beats, guitar driven dark psychedelia and electronic pop. Since the arrival of 2010’s debut release, Eyelid Movies, the duo has amassed over a billion streams, achieved one platinum-certified single, two gold-certified singles.

Memory Of A Day will be their fifth album, coming after their illustrious body of work with Eyelid Movies in 2010, Voices in 2014, Three in 2016 and Ceremony in 2020. The duo have collaborated with legends such as Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Billy Corgan, The Flaming Lips and Miley Cyrus, partnered with Big Boi of Outkast to form supergroup Big Grams, headlined sold out shows worldwide, become a festival staple and toured with artists including The xx, Muse, M83, alt-J and more.

Phantogram explains “Come Alive”: ”The song started as a gritty chopped-up drum beat Josh made, that John Hill took and messed around with an old analog synth to make the sci-fi sound you now hear, and Sarah added in the bouncy bass line. Together we then messed with running some synths through guitar pedals, arranging a cool-sounding melody and hook, and we knew we had something special.

Lyrically, the song started from an idea of looking at life like a calendar. Our good friend Dan Wilson sat down with us and brainstormed different interpretations of a life calendar and the fleeting nature of life. For us, “Come Alive” is about embracing existence and recognizing how fragile life is. It’s about rolling with the punches, facing your fears, learning to cope with failures and success, pain and joy, addiction and connection. There are new days and new ways of turning into stone, and there are new ways to come alive.”

