Out In Front @ Record Archive – August 13th

Thursday – August 13th – Record Archive Thursday – August 13th – Record Archive

It’s time for our next Acoustic Zone Session!

Out In Front is returning to Rochester at the Backroom Lounge at Record Archive.

But this time, we’re leaving the instruments plugged in for a FREE full band performance on Thursday, August 13th.

Doors to the Backroom Lounge will open at 5:30pm, with the performance starting approximately at 5:40pm.

Get there early to secure your spot!

The story behind the story of OUT IN FRONT

Madie Renner grew up in Iowa and studied music at Belmont University, but

needed to figure out her next move after graduation. So she did what countless other musicians have done—she moved to LA with nothing but a guitar and a

dream (and a car …because LA.)

Of course she still had to pay the bills so she got herself a job coaching tennis at a local country club…not thinking it would be anything more than a way to make rent. Little did she know that she would meet another instructor there who was a drummer looking for a singer!

Isaiah Volk, a former division 1 tennis player and pilot, but really a drummer at heart, was looking for a way out of the “racket” and Madie came along at the right time.

They set up a few jam sessions in Isaiah’s garage with another co-worker and (former college teammate) Ryen Wagner on the bass and OUT IN FRONT was soon born.

Blending driving guitars, dynamic drums, and emotionally charged vocals, OUT INFRONT has carved out a sound that’s both powerful and vulnerable. Their music

channels intensity with anthemic hooks, moving beyond the breezy SoCal vibes to something grittier, heavier, and more authentic.

Get there early, as this is a first come, first served show, and the Backroom Lounge is limited to capacity, so we might have to turn people away.