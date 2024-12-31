First Friday @ Monte Alban

Join Nik Rivers “LIVE” @ Monte Alban

We are kicking off each month at the brand new Monte Alban Mexican Grill location, at 2200 Buffalo Road in Gates, just off 490.

Join Nik Rivers as he broadcasts ‘LIVE’ from 5-7pm. We’ll have killer food and drink specials while we are there like 3-for-$5 Tacos, and $5 House Margaritas!

Plus this week you could win tickets to 94.1 The Zone’s Holiday Hangover 20-25 with Judah & The Lion and Jonah Kagen January 24th, at Essex

Or you could win tickets to see Papa Roach with Rise Against in Syracuse, and Disturbed – The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour, April 4th at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo

And if that’s not enough, you could also win a $50 Gift Card to Euphoria Liquor, and prizes from Record Archive!

Be sure to check out Monte Alban’s four other Rochester area locations in Irondequoit, on Titus Ave, in Webster, and in Penfield

The home of the Thursday Morning Zone Out Happy Hour with Your Good Pal Zack.