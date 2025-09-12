Win Tix to the SOLD OUT Yungblud show @ Fallsview

Listen to The Morning Zone Out to win! Listen to The Morning Zone Out to win!

Yungblud is bringing his SOLD OUT Idols World Tour to OLG Stage at Fallsview Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, CA on Tuesday, September 23rd.

We know, you tried to get tickets, they sold out, and now you’re angry enough to get on Zack’s List.

Well don’t fret, we got ya covered! Listen to The Morning Zone Out with Your Good Pal Zack this week (9/15 – 9/19) to not only score a pair of tickets to this SOLD OUT show, but you’ll also pick up a self parking pass, and a $100 dinning credit to use at OVERTIME Sports Lounge! Experience ultimate sports viewing at OVERTIME Sports Lounge! Enjoy major events on 1500 sq ft of HDTV screens, premium seating for 260, and an 80-ft bar. The menu specializes in elevated pub fare featuring fresh ingredients and masterful preparation by their culinary team. Whether you’re ordering a pizza or grabbing drinks at the bar, OVERTIME Sports Lounge’s lively, casual, and upscale atmosphere will offer the perfect dining experience while catching your favorite game.

OVERTIME Sports Lounge is the touchdown you have been waiting to celebrate at Fallsview Casino Resort.

So, listen to Your Good Pal Zack all this week between 6-10am to score the goods!