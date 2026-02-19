WZNE – Mystery Money Jackpot Rules

STEPHENS FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations

Mystery Money Jackpot – Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase or payment will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited by law.

Promotion Period

The Mystery Money Jackpot (“Promotion”) is a multi-market, multi-station radio contest conducted by Stephens Family Limited Partnership / Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations and its participating radio stations (each a “Participating Station”).

The Promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. local time on Monday, March 2, 2026, and ends at 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday, March 27, 2026 (the “Promotion Period”).

All Participating Stations will operate under these Official Rules. Entries from all Participating Stations will be pooled for prize drawings.

How to Enter Standard Entry (Text-to-Qualify)

During the Promotion Period, listen to a Participating Station for an on-air contest cue (“Cue”) and corresponding keyword (“Keyword”).

Up to thirteen (13) unique Keywords may be announced each weekday (Monday through Friday).

Up to one (1) bonus Keyword may be announced on weekends.

Upon hearing a Keyword, text the Keyword to 844-500-8946. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out; text HELP for help.

Bonus Entry

For each Keyword, participants may submit one (1) optional bonus entry online at www.listen2win.com. Both entry methods are free. Entry Limits

One (1) text entry and one (1) bonus entry per Keyword per person.

Keywords must be entered exactly as announced.

Duplicate entries for the same Keyword will be disqualified.

Maximum entries:

Up to thirteen (13) entries per weekday, each corresponding to a different Keyword.

One (1) entry per weekend, using the applicable weekend Keyword.

Entry Periods

Entries will be grouped into Entry Periods for winner selection as follows:

Weekday Entry Periods: All eligible entries received each day, Tuesday through Friday, from all Participating Stations constitute one Entry Period per day.

Weekend Entry Periods: All eligible entries received Saturday through Monday, from all Participating Stations constitute one Entry Period.

There are a total of twenty (20) Entry Periods during the Promotion Period.

Winner Selection and Notification

At the conclusion of each Entry Period, one (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received during that Entry Period.

Winners will be contacted by telephone using the number provided at the time of entry.

To be declared an official winner, the selected entrant must confirm eligibility and provide:

Full legal name

Complete mailing address

Valid phone number

Date of birth

Social Security Number, if required for tax reporting purposes (prizes over $600)

If a selected entrant cannot be reached, fails to provide required information, is ineligible, or declines the prize, an alternate winner may be selected at the sole discretion of Stephens Family Limited Partnership / Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations.

Prizes Prize Structure

Twenty (20) prizes will be awarded — one (1) prize per Entry Period. Each prize will be predetermined by Stephens Family Limited Partnership / Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations as follows:

$250 prizes: 8

$500 prizes: 7

Frequency-Matched prizes: 5

Maximum Frequency-Matched Prize Values by Station:

101.7 The Beach (KCDU): $1,017

KWAV 96.9: $969

K-97.5 (KABX): $975

HOT 104.7 (KHTN): $1,047

WiLD 99.3 (KWLZ): $993

105.1 The Wolf (KAKT): $1,051

95.1 The Wolf (KAKT-HD2): $951

105.7 NOW-FM (KZBD): $1,057

Power 99.1 (KUJ-FM): $991

95.7 KKAJ: $957

96.7 YES-FM (WYSX): $967

94.1 The Zone (WZNE): $941

Z104.5 The Edge (KMYZ): $1,045

100.9 KTSO: $1,009

Froggy 97.5 (WFRY): $975

Z93.3 (WCIZ): $933

Prize values range from $250 to $1,057, depending on the prize type and station.

Odds of Winning

Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during each Entry Period. Each eligible entry has an equal chance of being selected in its respective drawing.

Prize Schedule by Entry Period

Date Prize Type Mon, Mar 2 $250 Tue, Mar 3 $500 Wed, Mar 4 Frequency-Matched Thu, Mar 5 $250 Fri, Mar 6 $500 Mon, Mar 9 $250 Tue, Mar 10 Frequency-Matched Wed, Mar 11 $500 Thu, Mar 12 $250 Fri, Mar 13 $500 Mon, Mar 16 $250 Tue, Mar 17 Frequency-Matched Wed, Mar 18 $500 Thu, Mar 19 $250 Fri, Mar 20 $500 Mon, Mar 23 Frequency-Matched Tue, Mar 24 $250 Wed, Mar 25 $500 Thu, Mar 26 Frequency-Matched Fri, Mar 27 $250

Prize Fulfillment

Prizes will be awarded by check within six (6) to eight (8) weeks after winner verification and receipt of all required documentation. Taxes

All federal, state, and local taxes, as well as any other expenses not specifically stated, are the sole responsibility of the winner. An IRS Form 1099 may be issued if required by law. Total Approximate Retail Value (ARV)

The total ARV of all prizes will be a minimum of $10,000, and based on winner’s participating station. Prize distribution is weighted with lower-value prizes awarded more frequently than higher-value prizes. The ARV reflects the predetermined prize types and does not assume that all winners receive the maximum possible Frequency-Matched prize.

Eligibility

Open to legal residents of the United States aged 18 or older at the time of entry.

Limit one (1) prize per person and per household during the Promotion.

Employees of Stephens Family Limited Partnership / Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations, Participating Stations, affiliated companies, advertising or promotion agencies, and their immediate household members are not eligible.

General Conditions

Stephens Family Limited Partnership / Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations and Participating Stations are not responsible for technical difficulties, transmission delays, or streaming lag affecting participation.

By participating, entrants grant permission for the use of their name, likeness, voice, and city of residence for promotional purposes without additional compensation, where permitted by law.

Stephens Family Limited Partnership / Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel the Promotion if circumstances compromise its integrity.

Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in disqualification.

By entering, participants release and hold harmless Stephens Family Limited Partnership / Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations and its affiliates from all liability arising from participation or prize acceptance.

Official Rules & Availability

These Official Rules apply exclusively to the Mystery Money Jackpot Promotion.

Rules are available during normal business hours at Participating Station offices and on Participating Station websites.

Participating Stations

The Promotion is conducted by the following Stephens Family Limited Partnership / Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations:

KCDU (Monterey, CA); KWAV (Monterey, CA); KZBD (Spokane, WA); KABX (Merced, CA); KHTN (Merced, CA); KWLZ (Redding, CA); KTSO (Tulsa, OK); KMYZ (Tulsa, OK); WZNE (Rochester, NY); KUJ-FM (Tri-Cities, WA); KKAJ (Ardmore, OK); KAKT (Medford, OR); KAKT-HD2 (Medford, OR); WYSX (Ogdensburg, NY); WFRY (Watertown, NY); WCIZ (Watertown, NY).

All entries from Participating Stations will be pooled for each Entry Period drawing.