App Privacy Policy

We want you to know how we collect, use, and protect information about our users. This privacy policy will tell you:

What information we collect

How we may share information

How you can limit our sharing of information

WHAT INFORMATION ABOUT USERS DO WE COLLECT?

Information You Give Us

We receive and may store any information you enter on our app, or give to our app in any other way. This information may include:

Your name

Your email address

Your phone number

It may also include any other personal or preference information you provide to us.

Information from Other Sources

We do not receive information about you from other sources.

Automatic Information

We receive certain types of information whenever you download our app. This information may include:

Device ID Data is transmitted off the user’s device, to Securenet Systems and/or third parties. Data is processed ephemerally. Data is collected for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Data is shared for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Users can choose whether this data is collected.

Approximate location Data is transmitted off the user’s device, to Securenet Systems and/or third parties. Data is processed ephemerally. Data is collected for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Data is shared for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Users can choose whether this data is collected.

Precise location Data is transmitted off the user’s device, to Securenet Systems and/or third parties. Data is processed ephemerally. Data is collected for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Data is shared for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Users can choose whether this data is collected.

Name Data is transmitted off the user’s device, to Securenet Systems and/or third parties. Data is processed ephemerally. Data is collected for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Data is shared for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Users can choose whether this data is collected.

Email address Data is transmitted off the user’s device, to Securenet Systems and/or third parties. Data is processed ephemerally. Data is collected for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Data is shared for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Users can choose whether this data is collected.

Voice/sound recordings Data is transmitted off the user’s device, to Securenet Systems and/or third parties. Data is processed ephemerally. Data is collected for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Data is shared for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Users can choose whether this data is collected.

App interactions Data is transmitted off the user’s device, to Securenet Systems and/or third parties. Data is processed ephemerally. Data is collected for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Data is shared for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Users can choose whether this data is collected.

Crash logs Data is transmitted off the user’s device, to Securenet Systems and/or third parties. Data is processed ephemerally. Data is collected for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Data is shared for app functionality, analytics, advertising or marketing. Users can choose whether this data is collected.

All user data is encrypted in transit.

App does not allow users to create an account.

App does not allow user to manually delete data, but any data is automatically deleted within 90 days.

Does our website share information it receives?

We do not share information we collect with other parties, except as required by law.

What about links to and from external websites?

Our apps may offer links to external sites. Other sites have their own policies regarding privacy. If you visit one of these sites, you may want to review the privacy policy on that site to see how they collect and use information.

Application of This Privacy Policy

This privacy policy applies to all information collected or submitted when installing or using our app.

Children

We recognize the particular importance of protecting privacy where children are involved. We are committed to protecting children’s privacy on the Internet and we comply fully with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). We do not knowingly collect personally identifiable information from children under the age of 13.

Your Consent

By installing and using our app, you consent to our use of information that is collected or submitted as described in this online privacy policy. We may change or add to this privacy policy so we encourage you to review it periodically. We include the date the privacy policy was last updated at the bottom of this page.

ADVERTISING

We may allow third-party companies to serve ads and/or collect certain anonymous information when you visit this website. These companies may use non-personally identifiable information (e.g., click stream information, browser type, time and date, subject of advertisements clicked or scrolled over) during your visits to this and other websites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services likely to be of greater interest to you. These companies typically use a cookie or third party web beacon to collect this information. To learn more about this behavioral advertising practice or to opt-out of this type of advertising, you can visit https://optout.networkadvertising.org.

Our properties may feature Nielsen proprietary measurement software, which will allow you to contribute to market research, such as Nielsen Audio. To learn more about the information that Nielsen software may collect and your choices with regard to it, please see the Nielsen Digital Measurement Privacy Policy at http://www.nielsen.com/digitalprivacy.

LAST UPDATED: June 13, 2024