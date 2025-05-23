Winona Fighter – Acoustic Zone Session

ACOUSTIC ZONE SESSION WITH WINONA FIGHTER

94.1 The Zone, and Record Archive our proud to present our next Acoustic Zone Session with Winona Fighter!

Based in Nashville, Winona Fighter—frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon, lead guitarist

Dan Fuson and bassist/producer Austin Luther—formed after Coco moved there from Boston, and made

a strong impression with their 2022 debut EP, Father Figure. Three of its songs—”Subaru”, “You Look Like

A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers” and “Wlbrn St Tvrn”—were re-recorded for MY APOLOGIES TO THE CHEF, the

band’s debut album, but their power and potency is in no way diminished. In fact, the rage and

frustration that courses through them, and which also infuses the band’s energetic and compelling live

shows, feels even more visceral, pointed and necessary than before, something that carries over into the

other songs too.

Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with Winona Fighter on Monday, June 2nd at Record Archive. Doors to the Backroom Lounge will open at 4:15pm. This event is FREE and open to the public, but people will be admitted on a first come/first served basis, and once we hit capacity, we may have to turn people away. So get there early, and bring your questions for them as well, as there will be a Q&A session.

See you on June 2nd at Record Archive!