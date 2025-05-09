Wilderado – Acoustic Zone Session

ACOUSTIC ZONE SESSION WITH WILDERDAO

94.1 The Zone, and Record Archive our proud to present our next Acoustic Zone Session with Wilderdao! When the Tulsa Oklahoma based band began writing songs for their second album, Talker, the idea of chasing after their debut record’s success — including pair of Top 10 hits on alternative radio — couldn’t have been further from their minds.

“This record was a process of rediscovering the things that made us excited about our band at the very beginning, back when we were writing songs for nobody but ourselves,” says Rainer, a

Tulsa native who co-formed Wilderado in 2015. “When you’re a brand new band, you have no expectation of anyone else hearing you. We wanted to go back to the beginning and revisit that

excitement.”

Wilderado aren’t chasing after hits. They’re just being themselves — and enjoying it. With Talker, they’ve hit a new stride, fueling themselves up on sharp songwriting and adventurous

arrangements before setting off toward some new horizon. This is Wilderado at their best: inspired, invigorated, and answering to nobody but themselves.

Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with Wilderado on Saturday, May 17th at Record Archive. Doors to the Backroom Lounge will open at 12:50pm. This event is FREE and open to the public, but peope will be admited on a first come/first served basis, and once we hit capacity, we may have to turn people away. So get there early for a stripped down performace from the band, and bring your questions for them as well, as there will be a Q&A session.

See you on Saturday, May 17th at Record Archive!