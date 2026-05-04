SUMMER CAMP FEATURED ARTIST – THE STRUMBELLAS

Ever since forming in 2008 and releasing their debut album, 2012’s My Father and the

Hunter, Two-time JUNO award-winning alternative group The Strumbellas have steadily

shared follow-ups containing every ounce of folk-tinged gusto, from 2013’s We Still Move on

Dance Floors to 2016’s Hope to 2019’s Rattlesnake. The band will soon round the corner

with a brand-new fifth studio album, Part Time Believer (out February 9), a collection that

signals The Strumbellas’ grand return and rebirth.

“We had a slow pandemic,” says David Ritter of the period between Rattlesnake and Part

Time Believer. Unable to tour, The Strumbellas put every last bit of energy into perfecting

Part Time Believer, spending days behind the scenes composing and writing songs. “There

was no real pressure,” adds Jon Hembrey. “We kind of went into it with the thought of, ‘Hey,

let’s just write what we write, and then sift through all that and find what we want.’ This was

the time when we had the most material to draw from. It was a deliberative, collaborative

process.”

Out of their sessions came nearly 50 tracks, which the band — now with Jimmy Chauveau

on board as lead vocalist — whittled down to 12. Shepherding the recording process along

was producer Ben Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Kaiser Chiefs, Walk the Moon), with additional

tracks produced by Keith Varon (Machine Gun Kelly, Lindsey Stirling), Stevie Aiello (30

Seconds To Mars), and Dave Schiffman (RHCP, The Killers, Adele). Packed with poignant

lyrics surrounded by bombastic, folk-driven melodies, Part Time Believer continues The

Strumbellas’ long-standing tradition of mood-meshing. The anthemic opener “Hold Me” is

one of the rare Strumbellas love songs, though, in true fashion, it’s tinged with melancholy.

“It’s a lot about feeling sad,” Ritter expands. “It’s love and depression, love and dark times

and what it means to be loved and need love at your lowest, and what people can mean to

each other when they’re down.”

Even the title Part Time Believer (taken from the acoustic-led, slow-marching “Steal My

Soul”) marks a new venture in The Strumbellas’ penchant for big, brightly coloured melodies

overlaying cerebral verses. Weaving in a touch of religious imagery, the arena-filling “Steal

My Soul,” blends piano and electric-guitar accents, feather-light harmonies, swelling strings,

and a powerful, chanting chorus. “We all have demons and it’s up to us to hold on to

ourselves as we face them down,” says Ritter

Part Time Believer, meanwhile, is intended to capture The Strumbellas’ sonic discrepancies.

“I think of our sound as containing some contradictions,” Ritter says. “Sad lyrics, happy

music. Or a song is formulated in a dark bedroom somewhere, and it’s really depressing,

and it’s about struggling with mental health or a dark period you’re going through in your life.

But it goes from this bedroom to the rehearsal room, and we dance around and sing

together. There are contradictory elements that are part of our DNA. We’re serious about

certain things, but maybe only halfway.”

Elsewhere, the piano chiming “Holster” contemplates the idea of running in place and feeling

like you aren’t living up to your potential. “We all get caught in a holster, but it’s all in our

head,” the sextet declares in rising harmony. “‘We’re Canadians, we don’t like to talk about

guns,” Hembrey laughs. “But ‘Holster’ is not about using the gun or the gun fulfilling its

potential. It’s the place where the gun is resting or is waiting to be used. It’s this feeling of

having things that you want to do, things you want to figure out — you just can’t quite get

there.”

Finally, the piano-pop ballad “Running Out of Time” is a yearning meditation about time

passing, envisioning future goals, and coming to terms with the result. “It’s funny to feel

prematurely old at different ages,” Ritter says. “I think people often feel like things are

escaping them, or they’re trying to grab on to something — happiness, gratitude,

professional or personal goals — and for some reason, they just can’t get there. Even if they

get the thing they want, it doesn’t feel the way they thought it would. A lot of these songs are

about trying to figure out why we’re all feeling this way, and how we can find more peace in

our lives.”

As The Strumbellas headway into their next chapter, their shared vision and cohesiveness

as a band has never been stronger. “I sometimes look back on how long we’ve been

together and think it’s remarkable that we still like each other so much,” Ritter laughs. “The

band really is my other family… We remain best friends, and we still have so much fun

playing shows and making music together.”

Short Bio:

Ever since forming in 2008 and releasing their debut album, 2012’s My Father and the

Hunter, two-time JUNO award-winning alternative group The Strumbellas have steadily

released follow-ups containing every ounce of stomping, hand-clapping, alt-country gusto,

from 2013’s We Still Move on Dance Floors to 2016’s Hope to 2019’s Rattlesnake. They’ll

soon round the corner with a brand-new fifth studio album, Part Time Believer, a collection

that signals The Strumbellas’ grand return and rebirth.

Now with Jimmy Chauveau on board as lead vocalist, The Strumbellas spent the last four

years writing, recording, and whittling 50 songs down to 12. Honed by producers Ben Allen,

Keith Varon, Stevie Aiello, and Dave Schiffman,, Part Time Believer continues The

Strumbellas’ long-standing tradition of blending anthemic, brightly coloured compositions

with yearning, contemplative lyrics.

“I think people often feel like things are escaping them, or they’re trying to grab on to

something — happiness, gratitude, professional or personal goals — and for some reason,

they just can’t get there,” says David Ritter, who handles piano, organ, percussion, and

vocals. “Even if they get the thing they want, it doesn’t feel the way they thought it would. A

lot of these songs are about trying to, like, figure out why we’re all feeling this way, and how

we can find more peace in our lives.”

CONNECT WITH THE STRUMBELLAS:

Website: www.thestrumbellas.ca