94.1 The Zone Presents: The Ramona Flowers – March 2nd

ARTIST: The Ramona Flowers – A You Saw Them First Series Show – Presented by Happy Goat Dispensary

SPECIAL GUESTS: TBD

DATE: Monday, March 2nd

VENUE: The Montage Music Hall | 55 Chestnut Street | Rochester, NY | 14604

SHOW TIME: 6:00pm Doors | 7:00pm Show

TICKETS: On Sale now for just .94 Cents!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

When The Ramona Flowers brought their disco-inspired track “Up All Night” to the studio, they had a distinct vision for it. “We wanted the guitar to sound like Chic, to the extent that every guitar track I laid down was labeled ‘Nile’ in the file,” Sam Dyson says. “Next thing I know, Nile Rodgers is calling me up, saying he loves the song and wants to play on it.” While the band’s manager suggested reaching out, Dyson never imagined Rodgers would be interested in collaborating on a song with a band out of Bristol who had yet to meet their moment. As it turned out, “Up All Night” delivered it. Since it debuted in 2021, “Up All Night” has become The Ramona Flowers biggest track to date and continues to soar. After reaching over 1.6 million streams on Spotify and 5 million global streams, “Up All Night” is the band’s biggest radio hit with over 100k plays at US Radio with 10k plays a week. Globally, the track has had huge support, becoming a radio hit in Italy and multiple plays across Germany, Canada, Belgium, the US and the UK. Up All Night was taken from their 2022 6-track EP Gotta Get Home, has hit the top 25 on the Alt US Radio, entered the Billboard Chart earlier this year and was included in the NBA 2K24, which has now sold over 135 million copies. “We’ve been a band for over a decade, we’ve released a few albums, but this is where it’s really connected,” Dyson says. “Whatever we’re doing, it’s really working.”

Founded in 2012, The Ramona Flowers got their start gigging around their hometown of Bristol, a city still steeped in the legacy of trip hop and dance music. While Dyson and his bandmates, Steve Bird (vocals), Dave Betts (keys, guitar), and Ed Gallimore (drums), hit the scene as a rock band, they had a flexible definition of “rock” in mind. “Growing up, I loved guitar music, but while I was playing guitar at home, I was also going out clubbing, listening to dance music, meeting DJs. In Bristol, that crossover is all happening at the same time,” Dyson says.