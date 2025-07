THE ZONE’S TOP 10 FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 14

TURNSTILE “Never Enough”

2. ROLE MODEL “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”

3. MYLES SMITH “Nice To Meet You”

4. DJO “Basic Being Basic”

5. SOMBR “Back To Friends”

6. LORDE “What Was That”

7. TWENTY ONE PILOTS “The Contract”

8. YELLOWCARD “Better Days”

9. LORD HURON “Nothing I Need”

10. ROYEL OTIS “Moody”