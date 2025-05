THE ZONE’S TOP 10 FOR MONDAY, MAY 12

DJO “Basic Being Basic”

2. HEAD AND THE HEART “Arrow”

3. LOLA YOUNG “Messy”

4. JACK WHITE “Archbishop Harold Holmes”

5. THE BLACK KEYS “The Night Before”

6. JONAH KAGEN “God Needs The Devil”

7. COHEED AND CAMBRIA “Someone Who Can”

8. MUMFORD & SON “Rushmere”

9. MYLES SMITH “Nice To Meet You”

10. AWOLNATION “Barbarian”