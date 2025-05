THE ZONE’S TOP 10 FOR MONDAY, MAY 5

HEAD AND THE HEART “Arrow”

2. THE BLACK KEYS “The Night Before”

3. LOLA YOUNG “Messy”

4. JONAH KAGEN “God Needs The Devil”

5. MUMFORD & SONS “Rushmere”

6. CAGE THE ELEPHANT “Metaverse”

7. DJO “Basic Being Basic”

8. GOOD NEIGHBOURS “Ripple”

9. MYLES SMITH “Nice To Meet You”

10. COHEED AND CAMBRIA “Someone Who Can”