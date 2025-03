THE ZONE’S TOP 10 FOR MONDAY, MARCH 10

JUDAH & THE LION “Floating In The Night”

2. GIGI PEREZ “Sailor Song”

3. JONAH KAGEN “God Needs The Devil”

4. LUMINEERS “Same Old Song”

5. HEAD AND THE HEART “Arrow”

6. JUSTICE & TAME IMPALA “Neverender”

7. OFFSPRING “OK, But This Is The Last Time”

8. LOLA YOUNG “Messy”

9. TWENTY ONE PILOTS “The Line”

10. THE BLACK KEYS “The Night Before”