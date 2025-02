THE ZONE’S TOP 10 FOR MONDAY FEBRUARY 3

BADFLOWER “Detroit”

2. GIGI PEREZ “Sailor Song”

3. JUDAH & THE LION “Floating In The Night”

4. HEAD AND THE HEART “Arrow”

5. JOHAN KAGEN “God Needs The Devil”

6. OFFSPRING “OK, But This Is The Last Time”

7. MUMFORD & SONS “Rushmere”

8. LUMINEERS “Same Old Song”

9. TWENTY ONE PILOTS “The Line”

10. DAVID KUSHNER “Darkerside”