Zack’s An Angry Guy…

Zack’s still mad, and you’re gonna profit from it. Listen to The Morning Zone Out with your good pal Zack weekdays at 8:30am to find out what makes Zack mad. Keep track of everything he ads to “The List” Monday through Thursday. Then on Friday, if you’re the first caller to name all four things on “The List” you score a $50 Amazon Gift Card!

If no one can complete “The List”, the $50 prize rolls over to the next week.

It pays to pay attention to The Morning Zone Out, weekdays at 8:30