94.1 The Zone Welcomes: Taking Back Sunday – May 30th

ARTIST: Taking Back Sunday

SPECIAL GUESTS: N/A

DATE: Saturday, May 30th

VENUE: The Vine @ Del Lago Resort & Casino |1133 State Route 414 | Waterloo, New York | 13165

SHOW TIME: 8:00pm

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, February 6th

Taking Back Sunday, who released their eighth studio album 152 in late 2023, often refer to themselves as the ‘luckiest guys you will meet.’ The new album, featuring 10 intensely vulnerable and absorbing new tracks was delivered with fresh ambition and a newfound purpose. It stands among the most genuinely reflective and emotionally pure efforts of Taking Back Sunday’s illustrious career.

Never ones to rest on their prior accomplishments or impressive back catalogue they are always striving to make something that they hope folks can find a little piece of themselves in. “Music is there to bring you together with like-minded people and get a little lost. For us, the songs from 152 have a life and energy all their own. It would make us the happiest if we can all get lost in it together.”

Must be 21 or older to attend events at The Vine.