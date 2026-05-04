Summer Camp 2026 – July 11th

Summer Camp 2026

ARTIST: The Strumbellas

SPECIAL GUESTS: Post Sex Nachos | Roses & Revolutions

DATE: Saturday, July 11th

VENUE: Anthology | 336 East Ave | Rochester, NY | 14604

SHOW TIME: Doors 6:30 | Show 7:30pm

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, may 8th @ 10am

GET TICKETS HERE

Join all your fellow campers on Saturday, July 11th at Anthology for Summer Camp 2026, featuring The Strumbellas, Post Sex Nachos, and Roses & Revolutions. There will be a limited number of early bird tickets available exclusively to Zone Insiders for just $9.41 starting at 10am on Wednesday, May 6th.

Not a Zone Insider?

CLICK HERE to sign up now for free.

Click the images below to get connected with all of the Summer Camp featured Artists:

Summer Camp 2026 is presented by: