Summer Camp 2026 – July 11th

Summer Camp 2026
ARTIST: The Strumbellas
SPECIAL GUESTS: Post Sex Nachos | Roses & Revolutions
DATE: Saturday, July 11th
VENUE: Anthology | 336 East Ave | Rochester, NY | 14604
SHOW TIME: Doors 6:30 | Show 7:30pm
TICKETS: On Sale Friday, may 8th @ 10am
Join all your fellow campers on Saturday, July 11th at Anthology for Summer Camp 2026, featuring The Strumbellas, Post Sex Nachos, and Roses & Revolutions. There will be a limited number of early bird tickets available exclusively to Zone Insiders for just $9.41 starting at 10am on Wednesday, May 6th.
Not a Zone Insider?
CLICK HERE to sign up now for free.
Click the images below to get connected with all of the Summer Camp featured Artists:
Summer Camp 2026 is presented by: