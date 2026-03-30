Shady Grove Dispensary – 1st Anniversary Party

Come Celebrate The Shady Grove’s 1st Anniversary

The shady Gove Dispensary in Henrietta is turning one, and 94.1 The Zone will be in the house this Saturday, April 4th to help the celebrate.

Your Good Pal Zack from The Morning Zone Out will be there live from 1-3pm, with your shot to win tickets to see 311 & the Dirty Heads in Syracuse this summer!

And tickets to see the Dave Matthews Band at Darien Lake!

Plus he’s going to have your chance to win this guitar signed by all of the artists that played Holiday Hangover in 2020!

The Shady Grove will be celebrating all day with great specials.

Plus some of the area’s best cannabis vendors will be on site throughout the day, including:

11a-1p: Woodstock, Ayrloom and Honest Pharms

12p-2p: Harney Brothers, Forest Flower, Snobby Dankins & Alchemy

1p-3p: Off Hours, Kian, Snowbelts, Dark Star Chocolates, Cannibals/Cirona Labs & High Peaks

2p-4p: Rec Roots

4p-6p: Space Poppers, Elements & Umami