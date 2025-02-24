SessCo Dispensary Grand Opening – March 1st

Join Your Good Pal Zack at the Grand Opening of the first Dispensary on the East Side

Join Zack from The Morning Zone Out and the Zone Street Team (from 10a-12p) this Saturday, March 1st for the Grand Opening of SessCo Recreational Cannabis Dispensary

at 115 East Main Street, in East Rochester. It will be a day long celebration with a heated tent with over 20 cannabis vendors, a food truck, glass blowers, and giveaways for all attendees.

SessCo is where quality cannabis products, community & wellness unite! SessCo prides themselves on offering a wide variety of premium products, and fostering a welcoming vibe for everyone. Discover high-quality cannabis products and expert guidance at SessCo, your trusted local dispensary.

Plus Zack will have your shot to win tickets to see Dave Matthews Band 5/27 in Syracuse, Goose 6/21 @ CMAC, and The Lumineers on 9/3 At Darien Lake!