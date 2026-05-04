Summer Camp Featured Artist – Roses & Revolutions

“Roses & Revolutions is a mesmerizing duo whose music creates spellbinding soundscapes and magical moments. Based in Rochester, N.Y., the indie group is comprised of Alyssa Coco and Matt Merritt.

Their prolific catalog of music has garnered over 100 million streams on platforms and continues to find homes in TV, film & commercials (“Batwoman”, “Selling Sunset”, “Love Island”). After their breakout song “The Pines” charted in Canada, UK and Germany, R&R toured with acts like KALEO, The Head and The Heart, Nina Nesbitt, K Flay and more. Their next EP will be out Summer 2026 on Nettwerk Records.

Connect With Roses & Revolutions

facebook.com/rosesandrevolutions

instagram.com/rosesandrevolutions

Spotify: Roses & Revolutions