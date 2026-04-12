Record Store Day @ Record Archive

NATIONAL RECORD STORE DAY – APRIL 18th

The day that record collectors wait all year for is here! National Record Store Day is coming, Saturday April 18th, and we are celebrating at Record Archive.

This is a day for the people who make up the world of the record store to come together and celebrate the unique culture of a record store and the special role they play in their communities.

Come check out the special vinyl and CD releases that are made in limited quantities exclusively for the day.

Gorilla and 94.1 The Zone will be joining the party from 11a-1p with your shot to win:

$50 Gift Card to MJ Dispensary

Tickets to the SOLD OUT DJO show at Artpark this summer.

Tickets to see Dermot Kennedy & Jonah Kagen in Syracuse

Check out all of this year’s RSD releases by clicking below

Record Archive will open at 9am for all the fun! Get your hands on the rare, limited RSD releases.

Hungry? Starting at 11 AM, Rob’s Kabobs and Rob’s Sweet Tooth will be serving up savory bites and sweet treats to keep you fueled all afternoon.

Celebrate all day with Food Trucks, Beer Tastings, and T-Shirts printed on site. And don’t forget to try the Single Cut Record Archive brew, while you listen to LIVE music from Danger Byrd, River Lynch, and the Brian Lindsay Band starting at 1pm in the Backroom Lounge.