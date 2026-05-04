Summer Camp Featured Artist – Post Sex Nachos

Hailing from the Midwest, Post Sex Nachos turns life’s heaviest feelings into something you can dance to, blending genre-bending energy with humor, heart, and emotional honesty.

Formed by Sammy Elfanbaum and Chase Mueller, the four-piece has built its reputation on the road—playing major festivals like Lollapalooza, Summerfest, Mile of Music, and Bonnaroo. They’ve supported Ripe, Allen Stone, Valley, The Runarounds, Stolen Gin, and The Strumbellas, while selling out shows in Chicago (Bottom Lounge), NYC (Baby’s All Right), Nashville (Row One), Salt Lake City (Kilby), and Washington, DC (Pearl Street Warehouse).

Following their EP Booster Pack—featuring the track “SOS”—the band continues to grow a dedicated fanbase through high-energy live shows, including their own 1,000+ attendee Nacho Fest, with new music arriving this year.

CONNECT WITH POST SEX NACHOS

Website: www.postsexnachos.com