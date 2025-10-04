We all know that things ain’t getting any cheaper.
So that’s why we want to help.
Starting Monday October 6th, you will have your chance every weekday to pick your prize! Will you chose an Amazon gift card? Maybe some new video games? How about a Smartwatch? Maybe get into shape with a gym membership? Maybe a day at the spa? How about a new TV? The choice is yours!
Listen each weekday from 7am through 7pm for your hourly keyword. Then come back to this page to enter your keyword, for your chance to pick your prize!
Here’s just a few more examples of what you can choose:
- Electric Scooter for Adults
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle
- KitchenAid Mixer with Attachments
- Deluxe 7 Burner Gas Grill
- 5-piece Dining Table Set
- 2 COACH Purses
- HP 15.6” Touchscreen Laptop
- LG 86” Smart TV
- Fender Electric Guitar
- NordicTrack Treadmill
- BOSE Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
- 2 Concert Tickets of your Choice!
- 2 Night Staycation
- 1 Year Membership to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Netflix
- 1 Year Local Gym Membership
- A Relaxing Spa Day – We would purchase from a local spa in station’s market
- $500 Amazon Gift Card
- Holiday Shopping Spree with 4 Gift Cards
- 4 tickets to Legoland in California + $500 Airline Gift Card
- Or just plain Cash! $500
- And much more!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
For a full set of rules in this national contest, CLICK HERE