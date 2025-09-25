Pick Your Prize – Official Rules (2025)

Stephens Family Limited Partnership

Owner of all Stephens Media Group Radio Stations

PICK YOUR PRIZE Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase or payment will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited by law.

1. Promotion Dates

The “Pick Your Prize” Promotion (the “Promotion”) is a multi-market, multi-station giveaway administered by Stephens Media Group and its participating affiliate radio stations. The Promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. local time on Monday, October 6, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday, October 31, 2025 (the “Promotion Period”).

Participating stations include WZNEand twelve (12) additional Stephens Media Group radio stations across twelve (12) separate markets. Each participating station will conduct and promote the Contest under the shared framework and schedule of the overall Promotion.

How to Enter To participate in the Contest, listen to a participating radio station during the promotion period (the “Promotion Dates”) for the on-air broadcast of a contest cue (the “Cue”) and a corresponding keyword (the “Keyword”). Each weekday (Monday through Friday) during the Promotion Dates, up to thirteen (13) Cues will be broadcast on each participating station. Each Cue will include a unique Keyword. Additionally, up to one (1) bonus Keyword may be broadcast on each participating station on Saturday and/or Sunday. Upon hearing the Cue, participants must visit the participating radio station’s website at www.941thezone.com and enter the exact Keyword as announced on-air. At the time of entry, the participant must also select one (1) of the fifty (50) available prizes for which they wish to be entered to win. Entry must be submitted via the contest entry form provided on the website.

3. Entry Limits

Participants may submit only one (1) entry per Keyword, using the exact spelling of the Keyword as announced. Multiple entries for the same Keyword by the same participant will be disqualified. Participants may enter up to thirteen (13) times per weekday (Monday through Friday), provided that each entry corresponds to a unique Keyword announced on that day. Participants may also enter once per weekend (Saturday or Sunday) by submitting the applicable bonus Keyword.

4. Entry Periods

For the purposes of prize drawings, entries will be grouped into Entry Periods as follows:

Weekday Entry Periods: All entries received from Tuesday through Friday of a given week from all participating stations shall constitute a single Entry Period.

Weekend Entry Periods: All entries received from Saturday through Monday of a given week from all participating stations shall constitute a separate Entry Period.

There will be a total of twenty (20) Entry Periods during the Promotion Dates.

5. Winner Selection and Notification

Following the conclusion of each Entry Period, Stephens Media Group will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from all participating radio stations during that Entry Period. One (1) potential winner will be selected at random per Entry Period. The selected entrant will be contacted by telephone by a representative of Stephens Media Group using the phone number provided at the time of entry. In order to be declared an official winner, the selected entrant must be successfully reached by phone and confirm their eligibility. During the call, the selected entrant will be required to provide the following information for verification purposes:

Full legal name

Complete mailing address

Valid daytime and evening phone numbers

Date of birth

Social Security Number for prizes valued over $600

If the selected entrant is unreachable by phone, fails to provide the required information, is found to be ineligible, or declines the prize for any reason, they will forfeit the prize, and an alternate entrant may be selected from the remaining eligible entries, at the sole discretion of Stephens Media Group.

6. Prizes

Prize Awards: A total of twenty (20) prizes will be awarded during the Promotion. Each prize will correspond to the specific prize selected by the entrant at the time of entry, subject to availability and verification of eligibility. Prize Substitution: Stephens Media Group reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute any selected prize in the form of a check, in the amount of the stated approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the originally selected prize. Prize Fulfillment: Prizes will be fulfilled within six (6) to eight (8) weeks following the confirmation of the winner’s eligibility and receipt of all required documentation, including a completed and signed winner affidavit, if applicable. Prizes will be shipped to the winner’s participating radio station for distribution. Taxes and Other Costs: All federal, state, and local taxes, including but not limited to income taxes, and all other expenses not specifically described as part of the prize, are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. Winners may be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the actual value of the prize awarded if required by law. Total Prize Value: The total ARV of all prizes awarded in this Promotion is Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000 USD).

7. Winner Selection

Final Decision Authority: All decisions made by Stephens Media Group regarding the administration of the Promotion, eligibility of entrants, selection of winners, and interpretation of these Official Rules are final and binding in all respects. Prize Limitations: An individual may win only one (1) prize throughout the entire duration of the Promotion. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household. Any entrant or household found to have won more than one prize will be disqualified, and any additional prizes will be forfeited. Age Requirement: All entrants must be at least eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry in order to be eligible to win a prize. Eligibility: Employees of Stephens Media Group, the Participating Stations, affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, prize providers, and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, and their respective spouses), and persons living in the same household as such individuals (whether related or not), are not eligible to participate or win.

8. General Conditions

Technical Issues: Stephens Media Group and all participating radio stations are not responsible for any technical difficulties, transmission errors, service interruptions, malfunctions, or delays in streaming audio that may affect the ability of a listener to hear the broadcast Cue or Keyword, or otherwise participate in the Promotion. Due to the potential delay in online streaming of station programming, listeners who stream broadcasts may experience a lag in timing that could affect their ability to participate. Entrants acknowledge that this may decrease their chances of winning. Publicity Release: By entering the Promotion, each entrant (and, in the case of a winner, by accepting a prize) grants Stephens Media Group and its participating radio stations the right, except where prohibited by law, to use the entrant’s name, city of residence, voice, likeness, photograph, prize information, and/or biographical information for promotional or advertising purposes in any media, worldwide, without further compensation or notice. Right to Modify or Cancel: Stephens Media Group reserves the right to terminate, suspend, or modify the Promotion or any part of it at any time, with or without notice, and for any reason, including if, in the sole discretion of Stephens Media Group, any fraud, technical failures, or other factors impair the integrity or proper functioning of the Promotion. Disqualification: Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification at the sole discretion of Stephens Media Group. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil law and, should such an attempt be made, Stephens Media Group reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Limitation of Liability: By participating, entrants agree to release and hold harmless Stephens Media Group, the Participating Stations, their parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize providers, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims, causes of action, damages, losses, or liabilities arising out of or related to participation in the Promotion or receipt or use of any prize. Standard Contest Rules: These Official Rules are specific to the “Pick Your Prize” Promotion. All standard Stephens Media Group contest rules apply unless specifically modified herein. Standard contest rules are available on the station’s website at www.941thezone.com Availability of Rules: A copy of these Official Rules is available during normal business hours at the offices of WZNE located at 28 East Main Street, 8th floor. Rochester, NY 14614 and on the station’s website at www.941thezone.com

9. Participating Radio Stations

The “Pick Your Prize” Promotion is being conducted concurrently and collectively by the following Stephens Media Group radio stations (the “Participating Stations”):

KCDU – Monterey, CA

KZBD – Spokane, WA

KABX – Merced, CA

KWLZ – Redding, CA

KTSO – Tulsa, OK

KMYZ – Tulsa, OK

WZNE – Rochester, NY

KUJ-FM – Tri-Cities, WA

KKAJ – Ardmore, OK

KTMT – Medford, OR

WYSX – Ogdensburg, NY

WFRY – Watertown, NY

KARY – Yakima, WA

Each station will promote the Promotion in its respective market and will direct listeners to participate via its designated website. Entries from all Participating Stations will be pooled together for each Entry Period drawing. All stations operate under the common rules outlined herein.