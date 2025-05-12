Native Haze 1 Year Anniversary Party

Join Your Good Pal Zack from The Morning Zone Out, this Saturday (May 17th) from 3-5pm at Native Haze for their 1-year anniversary party!

Native Haze is Macedon’s premier recreational cannabis dispensary, where community, quality, and wellness come together.

Stop by the area’s first Native American owned dispensary for meet n’ greets with cannabis vendors, one-day deals, and your chance to win tickets to see:

Coheed & Cambria in Syracuse, Goose at CMAC, and Glass Animals at Darien lake.

Native Haze is located at 1503 Canandaigua Road, Suite 420, in Macedon.