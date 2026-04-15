MJ Dispensary 4:20 Party – This Saturday!

4:20 falls on a Monday this year, so MJ Dispensary is celebrating the day a bit early.

Join Your Good Pal Zack at MJ Dispensary in the Genesee Valley Regional Market off Jefferson Road this Saturday (4/18) from 12-2p.

The party goes all day with vendors under the tent, food trucks, samples, and a special appearance from former NBA and Syracuse star John Wallace!

Plus we’re going to have you chance to win:

Bill Grays – FREE Burger and Ice Cream Cards

Tickets to see 311, Dirty Heads, and Rome @ The Empower FCU Amphitheater in Syracuse

Tickets to see Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson @ Darien Lake