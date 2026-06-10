Julia Wolf – Acoustic Zone Session – June 16th

Tuesday – June 16th – Record Archive

It’s time for our next Acoustic Zone Session!

Julia Wolf is coming to the Backroom Lounge at Record Archive, for an intimate stripped down performance on Tuesday, June 16th.

Doors to the Backroom Lounge will open at 12:00pm, with the performance starting approximately at 12:15pm.

Hailing from Long Island New York, Julia released her debut album in 2023, “Good Thing We Stayed”, a more trap pop infused project. With newly released singles “Last Summer”, and “In My Room” Julia explores a more rock inspired sound that follows throughout the upcoming album.

In addition to being Twilight’s #1 fan, Julia Wolf is a genre-bending storyteller. She uses music as an outlet to tell authentic stories backed by experimental indie rock production. Julia’s inspirations include powerhouse front women, like Amy Lee (Evanescence) and Hayley Williams (Paramore), their influence can be heard in her viral hit “In My Room”, where Julia yearns for a past love through hard guitar riffs and hauntingly powerful vocals.

Get there early, as this is a first come, first served show, and the Backroom Lounge is limited to capacity, so we might have to turn people away.