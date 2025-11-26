Holiday Hangover Featured Artist – The Unlikely Candidates

Holiday Hangover 2026 Featured Artist

The Unlikely Candidates

The Unlikely Candidates are an American indie rock band from Fort Worth, Texas, formed in 2008. The band consists of lead vocalist Kyle Morris, lead guitarist Brenton Carney, guitarist Cole Male, and bassist Jared Hornbeek. Their song “Novocaine” topped the Alternative Songs chart and has received over 66 million streams and video views as of July 2021.

They were signed with Atlantic Records in 2013. The band parted ways with Atlantic and signed to Another Century beginning a long journey through the Sony Records system. The band spent a year with Sony Red before being absorbing into The Orchard. With over half a dozen media base charting singles TUC is currently operating as an independent artist self releasing music.

Connect with The Unlikely Candidates