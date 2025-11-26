Holiday Hangover Featured Artist – The Paradox

Holiday Hangover 2026 Featured Artist – The Paradox

Formed in Atlanta in June 2024, The Paradox is a pop-punk band redefining what the genre looks and sounds like. Led by Eric Dangerfield (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Donald Bryant (bass), Christopher “Xelan” Bernard (lead guitar, background vocals), and Percy “PC3” Crews (drums), the band has quickly captured national attention with their raw energy, genre-bending sound, and significant cultural impact as young, African American musicians.

In just a few months, The Paradox has skyrocketed from local newcomers to viral sensations, amassing over one million followers and more than 1 million views across their videos. Their debut single, “Do Me Like That,” exploded online, earning cosigns from Jack White, Travis Baker, and Lil Nas X, and leading to high-profile performances including opening for Green Day at their Truist Park stadium, Jack White’s intimate show at Basement East in Nashville, and Long Beach’s Vans Warped Tour.

With the release of their EP NFSW, The Paradox is channeling their momentum into creating music that inspires and empowers, giving a new generation of kids a band to look up to. With undeniable energy, authenticity, and drive, The Paradox stands out as one of 2025’s most exciting new acts.

