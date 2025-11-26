Holiday Hangover Featured Artist – Out In Front

Holiday Hangover 2026 Featured Artist – Out In Front

The story behind the story of OUT IN FRONT.

Madie Renner grew up in Iowa and studied music at Belmont University, but needed to figure out her next move after graduation. So she did what

countless other musicians have done—she moved to LA with nothing but a guitar and a dream (and a car …because LA.)

Of course she still had to pay the bills so she got herself a job coaching tennis at a local country club…not thinking it would be anything more than a way to make rent. Little did

she know that she would meet another instructor there who was a drummer looking for a singer!

Isaiah Volk, a former division 1 tennis player and pilot, but really a drummer at heart, was looking for a way out of the “racket” and Madie came along at the right time.

They set up a few jam sessions in Isaiah’s garage with another co-worker and (former college teammate) Ryen Wagner on the bass and OUT IN FRONT was soon born.

Blending driving guitars, dynamic drums, and emotionally charged vocals, OUT IN FRONT has carved out a sound that’s both powerful and vulnerable. Their music

channels intensity with anthemic hooks, moving beyond the breezy SoCal vibes to something grittier, heavier, and more authentic. They’re gearing up to release their debut

EP Straight Up To Space on October 11.

OUT IN FRONT has brought their explosive live energy to stages like the Palm Tree Music Festival and is hitting the road on their first cross-country tour this fall. With each

performance, they prove they’ve truly found their sound—locked in and ready to leave a lasting mark.

Connect with Out in Front