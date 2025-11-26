Holiday Hangover Featured Artist – Edgehill

Holiday Hangover 2026 Featured Artist – Edgehill

The trio is comprised of Chris Kelly [lead vocals, guitar], Jake Zimmermann [lead guitar, vocals],and Aidan Cunningham [drums]. The band members grew up in markedly distinct areas of the country. Chris originally hailed from Charlottesville, VA, and Jake primarily grew up in Long Island, Early iterations of the band formed before the guys welcomed Aidan—who called Westfield, IN. home—into the fold. Chris and Jake initially connected as students at Vanderbilt University, cementing a fast friendship. Jamming together, they unassumingly established a foundation for what would become Edgehill. While working a shift at a local coffee shop, Chris met Aidan, and the group’s lineup was locked in.

Connect with Edgehill