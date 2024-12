94.1 THE ZONE PRESENTS THE CROSSFIELD HEATING & COOLING HOLIDAY HANGOVER 2025

ARTISTS: Judah & The Lion, Jonah Kagen

DATE: Friday, January 24th, 2025

VENUE: Essex | 1048 University Ave | Rochester, NY | 14607

SHOW TIME: Doors 7:00pm

TICKETS: A Limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available to Zone Insiders, Thursday December 5th at 10am. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 6th at 10:00am

Holiday Hangover 2025, is brought to you by :

Crossfield Heating & Air Conditioning, Where Comfort meets Value

With Special Thanks to: