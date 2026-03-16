HAPPY GOAT HAPPY HOUR @ DAVE & BUSTER’S

SATURDAY MARCH 21ST + SATURDAY MARCH 28TH

94.1 The Zone, Happy Goat Dispensary, and Dave & Buster’s have teamed up for the ultimate Happy Hour!

Join Nik Rivers at the Happy Goat Happy Hour at Dave and Buster’s in the Marketplace Mall in Henrietta Saturday March 21st and Saturday March 28th from 5-7pm.

Happy Goat Dispensary will be on site from 4-8pm, and if you show the Goat a $10 receipt from Dave and Buster’s

you’ll score a 20% off certificate to Happy Goat Dispensary on Mt. Hope Ave. in College Town.

Plus we’ll have your chance to win tickets to see Clutch @ Kodak center on April 12th, Caamp @ CMAC on July 21st, and Dave Matthews Band @ Darien Lake on July 22nd.

Get your game on with Happy Goat Dispensary and 94.1 The Zone at Dave and Buster’s at Marketplace Mall for the Happy Goat Happy Hour!