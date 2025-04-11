Happy Goat Grand Opening

THE DAY IS FINALLY HERE!

Join Nik Rivers on Tuesday, April 15th from 1-3pm for the kickoff of the week long Grand Opening Celebration at Happy Goat Dispensary on Mount Hope Ave. in College Town.

Nik and the Zone Street Team will be on site from 1-3pm with your shot to win tickets to see:

Goose @ CMAC, Dave Matthews Band @ The Empower FCU Amphitheater, and Glass Animals at Darien Lake.

Plus Food Trucks, LIVE Music, goodies from Happy Goat Dispensary, and don’t miss a special visit from Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

Cannabis has come a long way and Happy Goat Dispensary is only getting started. The team at Happy Goat Dispensary is here to help you find the perfect products for your needs. They offer a wide range of cannabis products and carefully select the best cannabis strains, edibles, and accessories.

So get to Happy Goat Dispensary at 1330 Mount Hope Ave this Tuesday (4/15) from 1-3pm with Nik Rivers and 94.1 The Zone!