WE’RE GONNA GIVE YOU GAS!

As we head into Summer 2026, we know The Zone Family is feeling the squeeze when it comes to filling up your tanks.

That’s why we’re gonna give you gas! For your car, get your minds out of the gutter.

It’s the FREE Gas Giveaway on 94.1 The Zone!

Each weekday, starting Monday, June 1st, we will have not one, not two, but THREE winners who’ll score $100 in free gas very weekday through June 26th!

Listen each weekday from 7am to 8pm, to the Morning Zone Out with Zack & Gorilla, Jon, Nik Rivers, and Josh for your keyword each hour.

When you hear the keyword, TEXT it to 844-500-8946

For a full set of rules in this national contest CLICK HERE

It’s a summer of gas….for your car…On 94.1 The Zone.