Free Gas Giveaway – Official Rules 2026

FREE GAS GIVEAWAY – OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

STEPHENS FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations

FREE GAS GIVEAWAY – Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

Promotion Period

The FREE GAS GIVEAWAY (“Promotion”) is a multi-market, multi-station radio contest conducted by Stephens Family Limited Partnership / Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations (“Sponsor”) and its participating radio stations (each a “Participating Station”).

The Promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. local time on Monday, June 1, 2026, and ends at 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday, June 26, 2026 (the “Promotion Period”).

All Participating Stations will operate under these Official Rules. Entries from all Participating Stations will be pooled for prize drawings.

How to Enter Standard Entry (Text-to-Qualify)

During the Promotion Period, listen to a Participating Station for an on-air contest cue (“Cue”) and corresponding keyword (“Keyword”).

Up to thirteen (13) unique Keywords may be announced each weekday (Monday through Friday).

Up to one (1) bonus Keyword may be announced on weekends.

Upon hearing a Keyword, text the Keyword to 844-500-8946.

SMS DISCLOSURE: By texting a Keyword, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and marketing text messages from Sponsor. Consent is not required to enter or win. Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Text STOP to opt out at any time; text HELP for help. Participating carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

Bonus Entry

For each Keyword, participants may submit one (1) optional bonus entry online at www.listen2win.com. Both entry methods are free. Entry Limits

One (1) text entry and one (1) bonus entry per Keyword per person.

Keywords must be entered exactly as announced.

Duplicate entries for the same Keyword will be disqualified.

Maximum entries:

Up to thirteen (13) entries per weekday.

One (1) entry per weekend Keyword.

Entry Periods

Entries will be grouped into Entry Periods for winner selection as follows:

Weekday Entry Periods: All eligible entries received each day, Tuesday through Friday, constitute one Entry Period per day.

All eligible entries received each day, Tuesday through Friday, constitute one Entry Period per day. Weekend Entry Periods: All eligible entries received Saturday through Monday constitute one Entry Period.

There are a total of twenty (20) Entry Periods during the Promotion Period.

Winner Selection and Notification

At the conclusion of each Entry Period, three (3) potential winners will be selected in random drawings from all eligible entries received during that Entry Period.

will be selected in random drawings from all eligible entries received during that Entry Period. Winners will be contacted by telephone using the number provided at the time of entry.

To be declared an official winner, each selected entrant must:

Confirm eligibility;

Provide full legal name, complete mailing address, valid phone number, and date of birth

If a selected entrant cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to comply with these Official Rules, or declines the prize, an alternate winner may be selected at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Prizes Prize Structure

Sixty (60) prizes will be awarded — three (3) per Entry Period.

Each prize consists of $100 to be used toward the purchase of gasoline (awarded via check or other method determined by Sponsor).

Odds of Winning

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each Entry Period. Prize Conditions

No substitution, transfer, or assignment of prizes is permitted, except by Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize becomes unavailable. Prize Fulfillment

Prizes will be fulfilled within six (6) to eight (8) weeks following verification. Total Approximate Retail Value (ARV)

Total ARV of all prizes: $6,000. Eligibility

Open to legal U.S. residents age 18 or older at time of entry.

Limit one (1) prize per person/household during the Promotion.

Employees of Sponsor, Participating Stations, affiliated entities, advertising/promotion agencies, and their immediate family or household members are not eligible.

General Conditions

Sponsor is not responsible for technical difficulties, transmission delays, streaming lag affecting participation or human errors that may occur in the administration of the Promotion.

By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are final.

Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission to use winner’s name, voice, likeness, and city/state for promotional purposes without additional compensation, where permitted by law.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or modify the Promotion if its integrity is compromised.

By participating, entrants agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor and its affiliates from any claims arising out of participation or prize acceptance.

Official Rules & Winner List

These Official Rules apply exclusively to the FREE GAS GIVEAWAY Promotion.

For a copy of the Official Rules or a winner list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Stephens Media Group – Attn: Promotions Department, 80 Garden Court, Suite 102, Monterey CA 93940, within thirty (30) days of Promotion end.

Rules are also available during normal business hours at Participating Station offices and on station websites.

Participating Stations

The Promotion is conducted by the following Stephens Family Limited Partnership / Owner of Stephens Media Group Radio Stations:

KCDU (Monterey, CA); KABX (Merced, CA); KWLZ (Redding, CA); KBOY (Medford, OR); KZBD (Spokane, WA); KHHK (Yakima, WA); KKSR (Tri-Cities, WA); KYNZ (Ardmore, OK); KTRX (Ardmore, OK); WYSX (Ogdensburg, NY); WCIZ (Watertown, NY); WZNE (Rochester, NY); KMYZ (Tulsa, OK).

All entries from Participating Stations will be pooled for each Entry Period drawing.