Be A VIP @ Boston Calling

WIN A V.I.P. TRIP TO BOSTON CALLING

It’s that time of the year again. We want to send you on the ultimate road-trip to start you summer, to the Boston Calling Music Festival, over Memorial Day Weekend. But this year, you’re gonna go VIP Style!

We’ve teamed up with Record Archive, and Happy Goat Dispensary, and are going to send one lucky winner to Boston, Massachusetts at the end of the month, including:

$200 Gas Card to get you there

Four (4) nights hotel in the greater Boston area.

Two (2) 3-day VIP passes to the festival, May 23-55. The 3-Day VIP Ticket allows you admittance to Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex for three days of the festival and includes all the amenities of GA, and GA+, along with

Dedicated enhanced viewing* at two main stages, just behind Platinum

Unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms

Private bar with drinks for purchase, featuring signature cocktails, expanded beer & wine menu

Dedicated VIP Concierge to assist with your festival needs

Dedicated entrance lane into the festival

Lockers and mobile charging units for rent (available first-come, first-served)

Children under 10 get in free with a ticketed adult

*All viewing areas are limited capacity and available first-come, first-served.

Listen all week, starting Monday (May 12th) with Your Good Pal Zack and The Morning Zone Out, from 6a-7p for your chance to win this VIP package valued at over $3,000!

Everyone that qualifies will score a $25 gift card to Record Archive,

and a $25 Gift Card to Happy Goat Dispensary, and will have a 1-in-15 shot at winning the Grand Prize!

Stop by Record Archive (33 1/3 Rockwood St) and Happy Goat Dispensary (1330 Mt Hope Ave)

for your chance to register to win the Grand Prize Package!