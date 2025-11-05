94.1 The Zone Presents: Black Flag – November 15th

ARTIST: Black Flag

SPECIAL GUESTS: tba

DATE: Saturday, November 15th

VENUE: Photo City Music Hall |543 Atlantic Ave |Rochester, NY

SHOW TIME: Doors 7:00pm – 18+

TICKETS: On Sale NOW

GET TICKETS HERE

Texas-based band BLACK FLAG is officially turning the page and beginning a bold new chapter with the addition of three new members: Max Zanelly (vocals), David Rodriguez (bass), and Bryce Weston (drums), joining founding guitarist Greg Ginn.

With a fresh lineup and renewed creative energy, BLACK FLAG is gearing up for an exciting season of live shows and new music production. The group has already begun writing and rehearsing together, building on their signature sound while embracing new influences brought in by the latest members.

BLACK FLAG’s upcoming performances will showcase the chemistry and talent of the revitalized lineup, giving fans a first taste of the new era.