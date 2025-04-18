AWOLANTION – Acoustic Zone Session

DON’T MISS AWOLNATION @ RECORD ARCHIVE

It’s time for our next Acoustic Zone Session! Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with AWOLNATION, this Wednesday April 23rd in The Backroom Lounge at Record Archive. This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. People will be admitted on a first come/first served basis, and once we reach capacity in the backroom lounge, we will have to close the doors.

If you want to win VIP access to the event, make sure to listen to 94.1 The Zone all weekend, for your chance to score a pair of VIP passes.

VIP PASSES INCLUDE:

Guaranteed entry for you and a guest

First choice of seats in The Backroom Lounge

Meet n’ Greet/Photo Opp with AWOLNATION after the performance.

So, be sure to join us on Wednesday at Record Archive ( 33 1/3 Rockwood St, Rochester, NY 14610)

for our Acoustic Zone Session with AWOLNATION!