At The Movies with The Morning Zone Out

Your Good Pal Zack and Gorilla consider themselves movie aficionados.

And now, you have your chance to go to the movies with them. Each month, Zack & Gorilla are going to throw out three movies that they are most excited to see, and you will have your choice to pick the movie, and go see it with them at Tinseltown in Gates thanks to Happy Goat Dispensary.

If you’re selected as our winner, you will get two tickets to the movie you picked, we’ll pick up the snacks, and we’ll throw in a Happy Goat gift bag!

Check Out the trailers below.

If you want to go see one of them with The Morning Zone Out,

text the word MOVIE to 585-222-1941

for you chance to win thanks to Happy Goat Dispensary.

This month’s movies:

GOAT: From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-ManTM: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, comes GOAT, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball!”

Psycho Killer: Following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined. The film, which also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.