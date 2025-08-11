Acoustic Zone Session – Rome

ACOUSTIC ZONE SESSION with ROME

Monday – August 18th

It’s another Acoustic Zone Session, this time with multi-platinum songwriter/artist/producer Rome! Rome has been a member of Sublime with Rome since 2009 and has since

played to over 15 Million people, and he will be playing a stripped down set for a lucky group of Zone listeners on Monday, August 18th at 5:10pm

Doors to the Backroom Lounge will open at 5:00pm sharp, and everyone will be admitted on a first come/first served basis. Once we reach capacity, we will have to turn people away.

For more than a decade, Rome Ramirez has been the voice behind a sound that shaped

summers and soundtracked road trips. As the frontman of Sublime with Rome, he’s played to

packed crowds around the world and helped carry the torch for a band that defined a

generation. But now, for the first time, he’s stepping out entirely on his own.

Born in the Bay Area to first generation Mexican American parents, Rome grew up surrounded

by love, hustle, and music. Bob Marley played in the background. So did his mom’s classic soul

and his dad’s rock records. He got his first guitar at 11 and started writing songs the way most

kids played video games: all day, every day.

At 20, he landed the gig of a lifetime, stepping into Sublime’s legacy and helping shape its next

era. With four albums, multiple gold and platinum records, and collaborations with artists from

Dirty Heads to Enrique Iglesias to Blues Traveler, Rome built a career on versatility and straightup

talent. But somewhere in the middle of everyone else’s projects, he lost track of what his

music sounded like.

The debut solo album, set for 2025, is full of the kind of songs that make you want to roll the

windows down. “Why Me?” is a laid-back, grateful reflection on the weird road Rome’s been on.

“Back to the Start” is a love letter to long-haul relationships. And “Knew Me” is a wink at

everyone who thinks they’ve got him figured out. He collaborated with various friends across the

project, including powerhouse producer Dann Huff whose touch brought new depth to the tracks.

After years of writing for others, he’s writing for himself again — in between raising kids, playing

backyard shows, and chasing the magic that got him into music in the first place. This is Rome,

without the filter. And he’s just getting started.

So get there early on Monday, August 18th for an intimate performance from Rome in the Backroom Lounge at Record Archive.