4:20 Party @ MJ Dispensary

COME CELEBRATE 4:20 a DAY EARLY WITH YOUR GOOD PAL ZACK

4:20 falls on Easter Sunday this year, so 94.1 The Zone, MJ Dispensary, and Blue Toad Hard Cider are going to be celebrating a day early on Saturday, April 19th. Join Zack and the Zone Street Team from 12-3p at MJ Dispensary, 900 Jefferson Road – Suite 902, in the Genesee Valley Regional Market for the MJ Dispensary 4:20 Party!

There will be LIVE music, Food Trucks, cannabis vendors, giveaways and more!

Plus your chance to win tickets to see Goose @ CMAC, Dave Matthews Band in Syracuse, or Glass Animals @ Darien Lake!

Stop by the Genesee Valley Regional Market for vendor showcases from New York’s top cannabis brands, ice cold cider, and good vibes all around.

It’s the perfect way to pregame… Easter brunch with grandma.