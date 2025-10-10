Acoustic Zone Session with 1916

ACOUSTIC ZONE SESSION

Rochester’s favorite Celtic Punk sons 1916, are currently on the road for their Conscience of Kings album release tour, and will be passing through town on Saturday, October the 18th. We couldn’t let them drive by without stopping at Record Archive for our next Acoustic Zone Session!

Join us in the Back Room Lounge at Record Archive on Saturday, October 18th. Doors will open at 12 noon, for this first come – first served event. It’s free to get in, but once the Back Room Lounge is full, we will have to turn people away.

Hailing from upstate New York, Celtic rockers 1916 blend the grit of Irish punk with the swagger of psychobilly to create a sound that’s uniquely their own. Formed in 2006, the band evolved from acoustic pub sessions in Rochester NY into a high-energy, full-throttle live act, opening for national artists like Dropkick Murphys, Twenty One Pilots, and Flogging Molly. Their debut album A Drop of the Pure dropped on St. Patrick’s Day 2012 and quickly caught attention, earning the band its own Pandora station and fans around the globe. Follow-up albums like Stand Up & Fight and Last Call for Heroes cemented their reputation for rowdy, heartfelt anthems steeped in tradition yet bursting with originality.

Today, the lineup for 1916 features founding frontman Billy Herring alongside upright bassist Ryan Hurley, drummer Chad Paetznick, accordionist Sam Sarratori, and mandolinist Karl Kersey. Their most recent release, Conscience of Kings, produced by Grammy Award winning producer Ted Hutt (Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, The Gaslight Anthem), showcases the band at its sharpest and most powerful. With tours across the U.S. and Europe on the horizon, 1916 continues to raise pints and pulses everywhere they go.